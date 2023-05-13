'I said yes,' Parineeti Chopra shares magical photos from engagement with Raghav Chadha

After keeping their relationship under wraps for some time now, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally shared the news of their engagement today evening. The actress took to her Instagram to share photos from the intimate engagement ceremony held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and they are simply magical. Parineeti captioned the clicks, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes!”

The ceremony was attended by Parineeti's sister-actress Priyanka Chopra. The Hollywood-cum-Bollywood star flew down to the city earlier today and was spotted at the ceremony with brother Sidharth Chopra. Dressed in a neon green pre-draped saree with a strapless bodice, Priyanka made quite a stylish statement as Parineeti’s bridesmaid.

Speaking of the bride-to-be, Parineeti picked an off-white suit for the ceremony by Manish Malhotra, who is also one of her closest friends in the industry. Raghav twinned with her in a traditional off-white ensemble by the said designer.

As soon as Parineeti shared the clicks online, her contemporaries from the industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Anushka Sharma commented, “Congratulations,” with a red heart emoji while Ranveer Singh blessed the new couple in town.

Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Raashii Khanna, Kanika Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Sania Nehwal, Dabboo Ratnani, Sophie Choudry and Neil Nitin Mukesh also sent love for the duo. From the political fraternity, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were also spotted.