Nick Jonas makes fans' morning brighter by sharing a cute selfie with Malti Marie

American singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a cute image of him holding his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, which brightened many of his fan's mornings. In the snap, the singer was seen dressed in a blingy black jacket while he held Malti in his arms, who donned a light blue outfit. He captioned the post with a heart emoji. The kid’s face was clearly visible in the image which was appreciated by fans in the comments.

Many users took to the comment section to share their reactions. A fan commented, “Your mini me! She is beautiful.” Another user said, “Wow I see a perfect mix of both of them. Those beautiful eyes are all mama.” “Like Daddy Like Daughter! Absolutely Adorable,” read a comment.

Singer Alisha Chinai also commented on the image, saying, “Every bit her Daddy’s Girl.” Another comment read, “Priyanka hasn’t once shown her full face in her social media inspite of we all know how she looks through the paparazzi photos yet this is second time Nick has done it.”

Nick and Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022. Malti made her first public appearance in January 2023. The one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star during the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 30 in Los Angeles.