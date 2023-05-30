Nick Jonas reacts to Tiger Shroff’s rendition of 'Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife'

On May 29, Tiger Shroff surprised fans with his rendition of Maan Meri Jaan Afterlife by American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and Indian rapper KING. For the uninitiated, Maan Meri Jaan is a song by King and belongs to one of his most acclaimed albums. Champagne Talk which was released on October 12, 2022.

Tiger posted a video on Instagram sporting a simple white vest, soulfully invested in the song. The Heropanti actor sang a small portion of the song and he was able to incorporate both the Hindi and English parts. He captioned the post, "My small take on the ‘afterlife’ #maanmerijaan” and tagged both King and Nick Jonas.

Reacting to the video, Nick commented, “Love it, bro!” In response, Tiger replied, “ @nickjonas wow this made my day! Thanks a lot Nick," with a happy face emoji. King, the original artist, also reacted to the cover, commenting, “ Bawaaaa!!!!! chhhaaa gaye!!”

In addition to his acting and dancing, Tiger has showcased his singing prowess in the past. The actor made his singing debut in 2020 with the song Unbelievable. In 2021 and 2022, respectively, he released the singles Casanova and Vande Mataram, and in 2022, Poori Gal Baat. In 2022, he also made his playback singing debut for composer AR Rahman's duet Miss Hairan.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas on collaboration with rapper King for Maan Meri Jaan

Amazed by his vocal talent, praise flooded the comment section. One fan commented on the song and wrote, "I love listening to this wonderful song." Another fan suggested, "Your voice is the therapy for me." Yet another fan added, "Very well sung sir, lovely tone!"

On the work front, Tiger will be starring in Ganapath - Part 1, which is set to release at the end of this year, with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be working alongside Akshay Kumar in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action movie is anticipated to hit theatres in 2024.