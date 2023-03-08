Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas on collaboration with rapper King for Maan Meri Jaan 

In an exclusive chat with Indulge back in December, Indian hip-hop artist King shared that a lot of things are coming his audience's way in 2023. Earlier today, he announced his collaboration with American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and now we know what he meant.

Rapper King and Nick Jonas are collaborating for the former's upcoming version of the hit track, Maan Meri Jaan. The track is set to drop on March 10 and ahead of the same, King shared a special poster featuring Nick and himself. In the comment section, Nick wrote, "Let’s go".

Priyanka Chopra also cheered for Nick on his collaboration with the Indian artist and shared the poster of the track on her IG Story. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in Valentino pink as she joins Nick Jonas at Paris Fashion Week