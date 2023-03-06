Priyanka Chopra stuns in Valentino pink as she joins Nick Jonas at Paris Fashion Week

Talk about couple goals and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will serve! The Hollywood duo, who got married in 2018, recently attended Valentino’s Autumn/Winter 23 show at Paris Fashion Week in the French capital and got everyone talking about their outfits.

Priyanka picked a kaftan dress from Pierpaolo's Barbie-core-inspired collection with a plunging neckline. Pairing it up with fuschia pink pantaboots and a bucket bag from the Italian luxury fashion house, the actress-entrepreneur made quite an entry.

Complimenting her look in slate grey we spotted Nick Jonas, all suited in an iconographic Valentino light blazer. The Jealous singer rounded his look with leather boots and now, his photos with wifey Priyanka have taken over social media.

Take a look at the clicks here:

Priyanka and Nick Jonas

Nick and Priyanka at Paris Fashion Week

Coming to Nick and Priyanka, the couple tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in 2018. The wedding was attended by their closest friends from the industry and was touted as a lavish affair.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy promoting her upcoming show Citadel with Richard Madden. The show is a science fiction drama television series created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. The first two episodes of the six-episode series will premiere on April 28, 2023.

The Indian adaptation of the series is being directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and produced by Amazon Studios. Varun Dhawan will reprise Richard's role while Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu will step in for Priyanka.