Nick Jonas turns Priyanka Chopra’s loudest cheerleader as actress shares first look from ‘Citadel’

On Monday, actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share the first look of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel. According to sources, the show will premiere on the streaming platform on April 28. It also stars Richard Madden alongside the actress and has been created by the Russo Brothers. As soon as Priyanka shared the first look, many celebrities and industry friends took to the comment section to applaud the actress.

Her husband and American musician Nick Jonas dropped heart emojis in the comments. He also took to his Instagram stories to share the image, writing, “so proud of you @priyankachopra.” Sharing another action scene still from the series, Nick wrote, “Get ready y'all. The show is another level.”

Actress Dia Mirza took to the comment section writing, “Mamma mia.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu who will be starring in the Indian version of the show alongside Varun Dhawan, commented, “Yassss.” Rajkumar Rao also took to the comment section saying, “Awesomeeeeee.”

The Russo Brothers are the executive produces the action-spy thriller. The show narrates the story of elite spies Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) almost escaped with their lives but had their memories erased after the collapse of the autonomous international spy agency Citadel's collapse.

In an interview Priyanka opened up on the show, saying, “This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of. It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me.”

The official plot of the TV show reads, “They have remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. One night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.”

Citadel also features Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller and Caoilinn Springall in supporting roles. The first two episodes of the series will be released on April 28, with a new episode weekly every Friday through May 26.