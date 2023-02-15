Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoy a cosy romantic evening on Valentine’s Day

American singer Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a glimpse of his romantic Valentine's Day celebrations with his wife Priyanka Chopra. In the clip, the pair were seen sitting at a table, drinking champagne, and holding hands as a guitarist played the guitar for them. Priyanka can be seen blushing and smiling in the video as Nick records her and the mood of the evening.

Also read: [PICS] Priyanka Chopra takes out daughter Malti Marie to see snow in Colorado; spends ‘quality time’ with friends

Nick captioned the post, “A lovely Valentine's Day with my heart,” with a red heart emoticon. In the video, Priyanka and Nick were sitting at the table holding hands as the guitarist plays a quiet ballad while gazing out towards distant hills. In front of them, champagne and fruit can be seen on the table.

Many fans of the couple took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user said, “So cute. Happy Valentine's Day to you both!” Another fan commented, “love the way that she still has that new bride, chin down shyness. So sweet. Love you two together. Blessings.” “Her smile says it all,” wrote a user. Another fan commented, “You two are cutest! Can’t wait for the new movie,” referring to the Love Again trailer that was released on Valentine's Day.

Priyanka also shared a small video on her Instagram Stories. “Each day is Valentine's with my Nick Jonas,” she wrote along with the clip. In the video, the actress was seen grinning as she lay in bed.

Priyanka shared the trailer for her upcoming film, Love Again, on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote, “We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay. Happy to be sharing our labour of love.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti's face as hubby Nick Jonas gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sam Heughan plays the male lead opposite Priyanka in Love Again, and Nick Jonas makes a cameo appearance. In a moment from the trailer, he and Priyanka are shown having an awkward kiss. The movie has been helmed by Jim Strouse and will hit theatres on May 12 of this year. It is based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, which explores a woman's second shot at love following the death of her lover.