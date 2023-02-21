Nick Jonas reveals he dropped a cake bought for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine’s Day

American singer Nick Jonas revealed in a recent interview that this Valentine’s Day he bought a cake for daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and he goofed up by dropping the cake as soon as he left the store. The singer and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas spoke to the media, backstage at their concert in Las Vegas on Sunday. The response came after the singer was asked about how he celebrated this Valentine’s Day with his daughter. His wife Priyanka Chopra was also seen at the concert. Nick also took to Instagram to share some photos from the event.

“I went and bought a cake for my daughter. On the way out of the door of the grocery store, I dropped it. So, I had to go and get a different one. But the person (at the store) was so nice, he just gave me a new cake. (That is what) Valentine's Day is all about – giving back,” Nick was quoted as saying.

On January 30, Priyanka and Nick finally revealed Malti Marie’s face to the public at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The couple had been careful till then to not show their daughter’s face. Priyanka used to hide the kid’s face whenever she shared any media featuring her on her social media handles. Priyanka and Malti Marie were also featured in a cover story published by a popular magazine in January 2023. They both were seen donning matching red dresses for the shoot.

On February 15, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share a snap of Malti as they celebrated Valentine’s Day together. He captioned the post, “My forever Valentines. Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones…”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2, 2018, in Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple later held two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy last year.