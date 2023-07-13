Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, mother-in-law Denise shake a leg together at shared birthday bash  

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas celebrated their shared birthday on Wednesday and they had a blast at their birthday bash. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share a video of the two shaking a leg together and also thanked her husband Nick Jonas for organising the party while she was away for work.

In the clip shared by Priyanka, Siddharth and Denise were seen trying to do some salsa together at the party. For the occasion, Siddharth was dressed in a black shirt and trousers while Denise chose a black dress. Priyanka wrote along with the video, “And that's how it's done. Thank you @nickjonas for always making every celebration so incredible. Miss you all.”

Earlier in the day, the Quantico actor had posted wishes for both of them on her Instagram stories. Sharing a snap of Denise, Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday @mamadjonas. We love you and celebrate you everyday!”

To wish her brother, she posted a picture of him with Malti Marie sitting on his lap. She captioned the post, “Happiest birthday Sid @siddharthchopra89. Seeing you go from my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love you Gooch.”

Nick also wished both of them on his Instagram stories. Sharing a picture from the party, he wrote, “Happiest birthdays to these two birthday twins. Love celebrating you."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the web series Citadel alongside Game of Thrones fame actor Richard Madden. The spy action thriller premiered in April this year on Amazon Prime Video. She is currently busy in the shoot of her upcoming film, Head of State, with Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directional is being filmed in London.