Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in an orange body suit as she attends ‘Citadel’ promotions in Rome

Priyanka Chopra has been causing a stir with her recent fashion choices while promoting her upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel. The actress has been on a whirlwind tour, attending premieres and promotions in different parts of the world with her co-star Richard Madden. The latest stop on their tour was Rome, where Priyanka was spotted in a stunning orange power suit that left fans in awe.

Priyanka shared pictures of herself with co-stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and the makers of the show, The Russo Brothers, on Instagram. The photos featured a breathtaking view of Rome as the backdrop, but it was Priyanka's striking outfit that stole the show. She wore an orange power suit with a nude-coloured bodysuit underneath, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

Her hair was styled in a messy half-tied ponytail, while her makeup consisted of a berry-toned lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, light contouring, and a dewy base, giving her an overall fresh and glowing look.

Priyanka's outfit was a stunning fashion moment that showcased her amazing style. The suit's oversized fitting, padded shoulders, and notch lapel collars gave her a powerful and confident look, while the accessories and makeup completed the chic and sophisticated ensemble.