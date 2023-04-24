Bollywood celebs pay last respects to Pamela Chopra at prayer meet

Pamela was last seen in the Netflix docuseries The Romantics

The prayer meet for the late screenwriter-singer Pamela Chopra -- the mother of Aditya and Uday Chopra, and wife of late Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra -- was held on Sunday at the Yash Raj Studios in the Andheri area of Mumbai. Many eminent personalities of the Hindi film industry attended the prayer to pay their respects to Pamela.

Celebrities including Shah Rukh khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Preity Zinta, Zoya Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapur were all seen arriving at the meet to be with the Chopra family. Many videos of the same were shared on a paparazzi page on Instagram. Salman, who's been receiving death threats recently, arrived surrounded by heavy security.

Others who were seen at Yash Raj Studios were director-actor Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie, writer-director Luv Ranjan, actress Shabana Azmi and her husband, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, former actress and industrialist Anil Ambani's wife, Tina Ambani, and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Pamela passed away on Thursday at the age of 74 after battling a prolonged illness. She is survived by her two sons, Aditya (and his wife Rani Mukerji) and Uday Chopra. She had been hospitalised in Mumbai for the previous few weeks due to the illness.

On Thursday morning, she was cremated in Mumbai, and the Chopra family asked for privacy. Members of Bollywood have also been visiting Aditya and Rani to express their condolences for their loss.

Pamela and Yash tied the knot in 1970, and together they served as the creative energy of YRF (Yash Raj Films), contributing to everything from writing to costume design to music. Yash passed away in October 2012, aged 80.

Pamela was last seen in the Netflix docuseries The Romantics. It followed Yash as he established his own film company in Mumbai and included an exclusive interview with Aditya. After their father's passing, Aditya and Uday assumed control of the production house.