Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat; bakes pizza for her [PICS]

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family opened the gates to their house, Mannat, for model Navpreet Kaur and she was treated royally. The artiste even baked a pizza for her. Navpreet took to Instagram to share an array of pictures, which also included a selfie with the Pathaan actor and an autograph from his youngest son AbRam Khan.

Also read: Gigi Hadid reacts as King Khan performs ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step at NMACC

The model called it her “oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat,” in the caption. She wrote, “I promised myself I'll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because ‘kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain’. All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out in front of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom.”

Calling him a warm host, Navpreet added. “He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement.”

Navpreet also called Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan a ‘darling’ and his youngest son AbRam her new ‘bestfriend’. She added, “Although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream. After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to unite for YRF’s Biggest Film, Tiger vs Pathaan

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the action film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie was released in theatres on January 25. The film was highly successful at the box office, minting over INR 1000 crores. It also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. He will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.