Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to unite for YRF’s Biggest Film, Tiger vs Pathaan 

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is set to release a new spy thriller titled Tiger vs Pathaan, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman Khan as Tiger. According to a report, the film will be a visual spectacle and is said to be mounted as one of the biggest films that India has ever produced.

Pathaan, was the fourth film in YRF's spy universe and the biggest commercial hit of Shah Rukh Khan's career. The film was released on January 25, 2023, and received positive reviews becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

The action drama was the first YRF film to bring characters from the spy universe together, in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan played an exiled RAW agent who teams up with an ISI agent acted out by Deepika Padukone to take down a former agent, played by John Abraham, who plans to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

The third film in the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan, is scheduled for release during Diwali this year. As for Tiger Vs Pathaan, Aditya Chopra, the head of YRF, reportedly has immense trust in Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle.

War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, is reportedly also in the works. YRF's spy universe has been a successful franchise for the production house, and Tiger vs Pathaan is a highly anticipated film that will bring together two of Bollywood's biggest stars.