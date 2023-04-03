Gigi Hadid reacts as King Khan performs ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step at NMACC

The three-day launch event of the NMACC in Mumbai was a gala affair with many Bollywood and international celebrities attending. Popular faces including Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and others were spotted at the event. In a video from the NMACC gala, which has been shared online, Shah Rukh can be seen dancing to the track, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from his recently released film, Pathaan.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh can be seen donning a pathani kurta and salwar for his performance. As he shook a leg on the hit song. He was joined by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on the stage. The Chak De actor ended the performance by stretching his arms, which is known to be his signature step. A video of the performance was shared on Instagram by Imran Amed, founder of Business of Fashion.

He captioned the post, “The one and only @iamsrk with @ranveersingh and @varundvn at NMACC last night in Bombay.” Many fans and celebrities took to the comment section to react to the clip. One of them included American model Gigi Hadid, who commented, “Best”. Many users took to her comment to react. A user wrote, “@gigihadid omg, she knows the best.” Another fan wrote, “@gigihadid undeniably the GREATEST.” “OMG OMGGG,” read another comment. Many fans also asked the model to share a picture of her with the Bollywood superstar.

During the NMACC gala, Gigi also made a brief appearance on the stage when Varun Dhawan invited her and picked her in his arm and kissed her on the cheeks. Gigi later took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of the performance, writing, “@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true (laughter emojis).” Many netizens criticised the actor for the act.