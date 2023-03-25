 Pradeep Sarkar's funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan attend, pay tribute

The funeral of filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who passed away in the early hours of Friday, was held later in the day. Colleagues and friends of the late director assembled at his Mumbai home. According to his wife Panchali, the filmmaker passed away at the Lilavati hospital in suburban Bandra in Mumbai, at the age of 67. On Twitter, director Hansal Mehta posted a message, saying, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

A number of people from the industry came to honour the deceased director and console his distraught family. Actresses Vidya Balan (who had her first big break in Pradeep's directorial Parineeta) and her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji (who had starred in his film Mardaani), Deepika Padukone (who had acted in his film Lafangey Parindey), Dia Mirza, and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted. Apart from these, actors Gajraj Rao, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Tahir Raj Bhasin were among the celebrities who attended the cremation at the crematorium in Mumbai.

Rani Mukerji, who collaborated with Pradeep Sarkar on multiple films, recalled her most recent interaction with the director when he had called to congratulate the actor on her latest release Mrs Chatterjee vs. Norway. In an interview with a news agency, she said, "I'm very very shocked by the news of Dada's passing away. I, in fact, spoke to him just the other day when I had gone to Amritsar, to the Golden Temple where he had called me telling me about my film so we had a long chat, he was insisting to do a facetime call but that day the network was not good so I was unable to video call with him."



Even before Pradeep Sarkar could venture into Bollywood, he had established his repertoire as a director by making advertising films and is widely attributed to giving a new language to music videos in India, with the music videos he made for the band Euphoria. Among his long stint in Bollywood, Parineeta (2005), Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Lafangey Parindey (2010), Mardaani (2014), and Helicopter Eela (2018) are a few of his notable works.



