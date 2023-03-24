‘Parineeta’ director Pradeep Sarkar passes away aged 67; Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn pay tribute 

Before Bollywood could get over the grief of losing filmmaker actor Satish Kaushik, news of the death of director Pradeep Sarkar immersed the industry into a state of shock today early morning. Pradeep who launched actress Vidya Balan's career in Bollywood with his debut film, Parineeta, passed away at the age of 67. His friend and colleague of many years, Hansal Mehta, confirmed the same on Twitter. Hordes of messages started pouring in from the fraternity, including ones from actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Ajay Devgn.

Also read: Anupam Kher shares heartfelt message for late actor Satish Kaushik after his prayer meet

Hansal took to his Twitter handle to share an image of the late filmmaker writing, “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.” Manoj retweeted the post, adding, “Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada.”

Ohh! That’s so shocking!

Rest in peace Dada!! https://t.co/wOCqOlVd5Z — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 24, 2023

Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter handle to share a eulogy for the late filmmaker, writing, “The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada.”

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.

My deepest condolences . My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a picture of Pradeep on his Twitter handle saying calling the director’s passing away a ‘great loss to the film industry’. “Sad to know that well-known brilliant filmmaker of our country Pradeep Sarkar ji passes away. A great loss to the film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones,” the tweet read.

Sad to know that

well known brilliant filmmaker of our country #PradeepSarkar ji passes away .

A great loss to the film Industry .

Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones .

!

pic.twitter.com/2RIC2F0w6e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 24, 2023

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh who had collaborated with the film director for the 2009 drama film Lafangey Parindey, shared some snaps of him with Pradeep on Twitter, writing, “DADA! Why? I'll miss you dada. Will always remember you as that child-hearted, full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation Lafangey Parindey will always remain close to my heart. My prayers with the family.

DADA!!! Why??? I’ll miss you dada. Will always remember you as that child hearted, full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation Lafangey Parindey will always remain close to my heart . My prayers with the family. pic.twitter.com/qcka5Kn5cB — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 24, 2023

Pradeep directed several well-known music videos and advertisements before breaking into the film industry. With Parineeta, he made his filmmaking debut in 2005. The movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Also read: Actor-director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

He also helmed many other movies including Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, and Mardaani, to name a few. His last film was the 2018 drama, Helicopter Eela, starring Kajol in the lead role.