Anupam Kher shares heartfelt message for late actor Satish Kaushik after his prayer meet

Anupam also talked to the media at the meet saying they should not spread rumours about the cause of Satish’s death

On Monday, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher attended a prayer meeting for the late actor Satish Kaushik who passed away on March 8, this year due to cardiac arrest. After the meet, Anupam took to his Instagram to share a video from the ceremony along with a heartwarming note. The actor penned the message in a fashion the two actors used to talk to each other. He also kept The Great Gambler’s track, Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani in the background.

The slow-motion video featured Anupam showering rose petals on Satish’s photo. The actor captioned the video in Hindi, writing, “Ja! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe akela chhod kar jaane ke liye (go, I forgive you for leaving me alone)! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gana lagaya hai background mein! Tu bhi kya yaad karega (goodbye my friend, you will remember how I have put your favourite song in the background)! #SatishKaushik #Friend #Friendship #OmShanti.”

The actor was seen walking with Sathish’s wife, Shashi Kaushik while holding her daughter Vanshika’s hand. Anupam also talked to the media at the meet saying they should not spread rumours about the cause of Satish’s death. He said, “I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja.”

According to sources, the meet was attended by many other celebrities including Boney Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Vivek Agnihotri, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, and Vidya Balan.