Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19 after new wave grips Delhi, Mumbai

India is witnessing a sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and actress-politician Kirron Kher, in a tweet, revealed that she has also been compromised. The 70-year-old star shared that she has tested positive for the virus and urged everyone who contacted her recently to get tested.

Her full tweet reads, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested." Many in the comment section wished her a speedy recovery and sent out get well soon messages.

Read the tweet here:

I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 20, 2023

On the work front, Kirron has been away from the silver screen for the last 9 years now. She was last seen in Punjab 1984 with Diljt Dosanjh. She essayed the role of the singer-actor's mother, Satwant Kaur. In 2021, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. After her cancer recovery, she joined the panel of judges on the reality TV show, India's Got Talent.

Kirron is an active social media user. Much recently, she mourned the loss of her dear friend and veteran actor Satish Kaushik.

Sharing photos with him on Twitter, Kirron wrote, "My dear friend @satishkaushik2 passed away. Leaving behind so many memories of love & laughter. So many yrs of friendship. I can’t believe you have gone. May you rest in peace. You will be missed so much. God grant you eternal peace. Bid you goodbye with a heavy heart All my love"