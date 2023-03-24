Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away 85

P Subramaniam Mani, the father of actor Ajith Kumar, passed away on Friday in his sleep, at his home. He was 85 years old. According to reports, police have been stationed at his home for assistance and security. He is survived by his three sons, Ajith, Anil, and Anup, as well as his wife.

A statement from the family was posted on Ajith's fan club page on Twitter. It read, “Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago.”

It further said, “We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner.”

Many celebrities expressed their sympathies to Ajith's family on Twitter. Actor Sarath Kumar tweeted, “My deepest condolences to dear #Ajith and to his family, friends, relatives, and well-wishers for the loss of his father. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”