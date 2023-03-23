Home Entertainment Celebs

Janhvi Kapoor gives traditional saree look a summery twist, picks pastel drape for 'NTR 30' muhurat

Apart from NTR 30, she will be seen next opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, which is set to release in September 5 this year

Actress Janhvi Kapoor will soon make her long-awaited South debut alongside Jr NTR in NTR 30. Today, the diva was spotted in a green saree to attend the muhurat puja in Hyderabad. Taking to social media, the actress shared a few glimpses of the puja and her look for the day.

For the auspicious day, Janhvi trusted the ageless allure of the six yards and flaunted her ethnic flair in a green-hued drape. She chose a pastel green saree from Ekaya Banaras with small motifs all over and a shimmering border, making it a summer-appropriate pick. She paired her saree with a basic blouse with no sleeves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Janhvi, who frequently makes fashion statements in ethnic silhouettes, kept accessorising to a minimum and completed the look with a pair of bulky jhumkas. She kept her makeup simple as well. Makeup artist Priyanka Borkar created her look with a dash of blush, matte nude-pink lip shade, soft-pink eye shadow, and mascara-coated eyelashes. She kept her hair loose and curled softly.


The actress was last seen in the Mathukutty Xavier-directorial Mili. Apart from NTR 30, she will be seen next opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, which is set to release on September 5 this year.

