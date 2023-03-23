‘Will continue to strive for social good’: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on launching non-profit SeVVA

On Thursday, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli unveiled ‘SeVVA’, a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping those in need. According to sources, to start this combined nonprofit project, Anushka and Virat have agreed to combine their individual foundations, the ‘Anushka Sharma Foundation’ and the ‘Virat Kohli Foundation’.

The couple announced their decision to collaborate with SeVVA in a statement, noting that its work will not be limited to a particular topic. The declaration read, “In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible. SeVVA’s work won’t be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today.”

In the meanwhile, Virat will keep sponsoring players and offering sports scholarships. Anushka will also keep up her involvement in animal welfare.

On the professional front, Anushka, who last appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero in 2018, will star in Chakda Express. The film, which will be available on Netflix soon, is based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Prosit Roy is the director of the movie.