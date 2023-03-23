Shark Tank India’s judge Anupam Mittal suffers shoulder injury, shares update; fan says, ‘Sharks heal faster than humans’

On Wednesday, Indian entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself, revealing that he recently suffered an injury and was hospitalised for the same. In the video, he can be seen lying on a hospital bed with his shoulders bandaged and a sling around his arm. As the video progressed, Anupam was seen flexing his muscles and smiling, at his home, while wearing an arm sling. The celebrity was dressed in a blue shirt and sunglasses in the clip.

Also read: Irfan Pathan’s son grooves to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in a cute video; Shah Rukh Khan reacts

He captioned the post, “Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder. Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you are almost there, life sends you right back to square one. Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is …. rise again.” He also added the track Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You), by Josh Franklin in the background of the video.

Many users took to the post to wish the entrepreneur a speedy recovery. A user wrote, “Take care, Sir, I pray for your fast recovery.” Another user said, “Sharks heal faster than humans. You will be up and running in no time.” “Mere shadi bhi aapko hi karani hai (you have to marry me off) @anupammittal.me sir speed recovery,” read a comment. Anupam also thanked his well-wishers in the comment sections, writing, “Thx for all ur love & wishes … already feeling better (hug emoji).”

Also read: Selena Gomez slays in a wedding dress on the sets of Only Murders in the Buildings

Anupam is the founder and CEO of the Indian matrimonial website Shaadi.com. In addition, he also founded Makaan.com, Mauj, and People Group. He served as a judge for Shark Tank India's first and second seasons, which were broadcasted on Sony Entertainment Television. It's a business reality show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their original business concepts to the ‘sharks,’ who are all established business owners.