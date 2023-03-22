Selena Gomez slays in a wedding dress on the sets of Only Murders in the Buildings

American singer and actress Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to share a couple of snaps of herself from the shooting of the third season of the mystery comedy-drama, Only Murders in the Building. In the images, Selena was seen chilling at the sets of the series, which she called ‘a regular day at work' in the caption. Earlier the celebrity was spotted in the gown on the sets and her pictures were shared on social media by fan accounts. One of the images shared featured Selena posing with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Sharing photos on her Instagram handle, Selena captioned the post, “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu.” In the pictures, she was seen sitting on the floor in the wedding gown and boots.

The official Twitter handle of the show also posted a picture of Selena in the bridal gown, writing, “but it's over, then you're drivin' me home, and it kinda comes out as I get up to go, you kiss me in your car, and it feels like the start of a movie I've seen before, BUT IT'S NOT REAL, AND YOU DON'T EXIST.”

The pictures have prompted speculations among fans the whether Selean’s character Mabel from the show is getting married. Selena also commented on the Twitter post, writing, “Period.” Many fans took to the comment section to rave about Selena’s bridal look calling her ‘a princess.’ A fan wrote, “My goodness Selena looks like Snow White has been brought to life. Absolute stunning.” Another comment read, “Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora in a wedding dress is just too iconic.”

Recently, Selena crossed 400 million followers on Instagram making her the first woman to achieve that feat. Only Murders in the Buildings is a mystery comedy series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the lead roles. It follows the life of the three lead characters in the stories as they solve mysteries in the building Arconia, where they reside.

The first season of the show premiered on HULU in August 2021, followed by a second season which debuted in June 2022. According to sources, the third season will deal with the murder of Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd. In India, the show will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

