Ranveer Singh dethrones Virat Kohli to become the most valued Indian celebrity of 2022

A recent report by investigation and risk consulting firm, Kroll stated that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was the most valued celebrity of 2022, dethroning Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who had occupied the position for the last five years. Ranveer had a brand value of USD 181.7 million despite his recent movies underperforming at the box office.

In the report titled, ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022: Beyond the Mainstream’, Virat occupied the second position with a brand value of USD 176.9 million, while actor Akshay Kumar was ranked third with a brand value of USD 153.6 million.

According to sources, Virat’s brand value declined in the last two years after he left the captaincy of the Indian men’s cricket team. The athlete had a value of USD 237 million in 2020 which lowered to USD 185.7 million in 2021.

Alia Bhatt bagged the fourth spot with a valuation of USD 102 million, making her the most valued female celebrity. On the other hand, Ranveer’s wife and actress, Deepika Padukone, occupied the fifth spot with a valuation of USD 82.9 million. According to reports, the total value of the top 25 celebrities in the list totals USD 1.6 billion, showing an increase of 29 percent compared to 2021.

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was at the sixth spot on the list with a value of USD 80 million and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar claimed the eighth position on the list with an estimated value of USD 73.6 million. Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan also made it to the top ten list.

On the topic of the report, Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll was quoted as saying, “The theme of this year’s study is “Beyond the Mainstream,” which recognizes the ascent of sports stars as well as South Indian stars as strong brand endorsers.2022 has been the second successful year for South Indian movies at the box office, resulting in many Tollywood faces being sought after in the advertising and media industry nationally. Further, with a splendid performance at the Olympics followed by the Commonwealth Games, Indian sports stars continue to bag several marquee endorsements, benefiting because of lower competition from Bollywood stars with limited box office collection.”

Tollywood stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna also made it to the top 25 list for the first time. Athlete Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu tied for the 23rd position on the list with a value of USD 26.5 million.

