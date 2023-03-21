Suniel Shetty shares marriage advice for newlywed Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty opened up on the advice he gave to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul when the couple tied the knot. Athiya and Rahul got married in a private ceremony on January 23, this year. In the interview he also opened up about his relationship with Rahul and his son Ahaan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff, calling them ‘my love’.

Also read:Internet sensation The Quick Style collaborate with Suniel Shetty, Virat Kohli; groove to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar on Mumbai local

Talking about the advice he gave to his daughter and son-in-law, Suniel said, “Belief, faith in each other, space for each other, there for each other. (Gesturing holding hands) can't separate, I need Mana like this, my hand always goes...Athiya sometimes asks me, 'Where is your...?' If I go to her house alone and mom is not there, she asks, 'Where is your (gestures holding hand)?' Because I look for her at parties, I don't know why but you know, it's just believing in each other.”

He also opened up on his thoughts about Rahul and Tania saying that both of them perfectly fit in

his family. Both the bachchas (kids)? My babies, my love, my first love. Tanya is my first love. They are so simple and their family, they just fitted in so beautifully”.

Athiya and Rahul’s marriage took place at Suniel’s Lonavala farmhouse. The actor spoke to the media after the ceremony asking them to bless the newly married couple and revealing that their reception will be held after the end of the upcoming IPL season.

Also read: The trailer of Suniel Shetty starrer Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega is a power-packed ride

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2023 ZEE5 film Operation Fryday. He will next appear in the upcoming thriller TV series, Hunter, which will premiere on Amazon Mini TV on March 22. The series has been helmed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra and also stars Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, and Teena Singh.