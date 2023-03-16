Internet sensation The Quick Style collaborate with Suniel Shetty, Virat Kohli; groove to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar on Mumbai local

Popular Norwegian dance groupThe Quick Style who went viral on the internet with their take on the Baar Baar Dekho track Kala Chasma, is currently visiting India and they are making the most of their trip. The group recently collaborated with Indian actor Suniel Shetty and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. They also shared a video of them grooving in the Mumbai local train.

The group took to their Instagram account on Wednesday to share a video of them featuring Suniel Shetty. In the clip. the troupe can be seen dancing to one of Suniel's most well-known songs, Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum, at the beginning of the video. Suniel joins them towards the end of the video, looking sharp in a pair of denim trousers and a white shirt and sunglasses. The actor then shook a leg with Quick Style in the video.

The group captioned the post, “Felt like we have known him for years,” and tagged the actor. Suniel’s children Athiya Shetty and Ahaan Shetty took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. Athiya wrote ‘Best’with heart emojis and Ahaan commented, “Love this, papa.”

On Tuesday, the group posted a video on Instagram of them grooving on the popular Bollywood track, Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar, in a Mumbai local, which left the commuters amused. They captioned the post, “Our first step in a local train in India #Mumbai.”

Earlier on Tuesday Quik Style shared a video on their Instagram account with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, in which they all were seen shaking a leg to the song Ishq by Stereo Nation. Many people took to the comment section to share their reactions. Virat’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma dropped heart emojis in the comments. A fan wrote, “76th Century celebration move got leaked." Another user commented, “Just look at your sync man!”

Before the clip was shared, Virat took to his Instagram handle to share a snap of him along with the dance group. He captioned the image, “Guess who I met in Mumbai.”

The Quick Style which is an all-male dancing group from Norway that gained internet fame for their dance performances to Indian music is currently in India. After delivering smash renditions of popular Bollywood songs like Sadi Galli from Tanu Weds Manu and Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, the ensemble became an internet sensation.