Virat Kohli opens up on importance of wife Anushka Sharma in his life; says, ‘The sacrifices that she made...’

Recently Indian cricketer Virat Kohli opened up on his bond with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma saying that she has made ‘massive sacrifices’ as a mother for the last two years. Speaking on a podcast, Virat said that is grateful to the actress for bringing abundant love into his life. He also added after seeing the way Anuskha led her life, it dawned upon him that 'whatever problems he had were nothing'.

“The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement.”

Talking about the last two years with his wife and daughter, Virat said that what matters the most is ‘your family loves you for who you are.’ He also shared that Anushka has been a big influence on his life and has helped him change his perspective.

“When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things.”

After dating for some years, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Zero. She also made a special appearance in the 2022 film Qala, which she also produced. She will next be seen in the upcoming Jhulan Goswami biopic, Chakda Xpress.