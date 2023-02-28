Jacky Bhagnani throws a party for Nigerian Singer CKay; Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur attend 

Jacky Bhagnani hosted a party for Nigerian singer CKay at his Mumbai house on Monday. The bash was a star-studded event with popular faces including Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar seen at the venue. Jacky also posed with CKay for the paparazzi outside his house. Videos from the party were shared on Instagram by fan pages and a paparazzi account.

Ananya Panday was seen donning a black crop top which she paired with grey jeans and accessorized with a small handbag. She posed for the paparazzi as she arrived at the venue. Aditya was seen wearing a blue and white shirt and jeans pants as he arrived at the event and smiled for the photographers.

Bhumi arrived at the party along with her sister Samiksha. Bhumi chose a white crop top and black trousers for the event while Samiksha was dressed in a white shirt and black pants. Many other guests including actress Pragya Jaiswal were also spotted at the event.

According to sources, CKay aka Chukwuka Ekweani is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer signed to Warner Music South Africa, and Atlantic Records. With almost 21 million monthly listeners on his Spotify page, Ckay became the first African artist to reach 20 million Spotify listeners in October 2021.

His international smash song, Love Nwantiti, debuted at number one on March 29, 2022, the day the Billboard Afrobeats chart was introduced. It was dubbed ‘the biggest success in African history’ after becoming the first African song to achieve one billion listens on Spotify on May 9, 2022.

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar TV series, The Night Manager, with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. The show premiered on the OTT platform on February 17 and is a remake of a British Television show of the same name.

Ananya Panday last appeared on screen in the 2022 action film, Liger. She recently wrapped up the shoot for Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming thriller film. Bhumi was last seen in the 2022 film, Govinda Naam Mera, with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The Shashank Khaitan-helmed film was released on Disney+Hotstar on December 12.