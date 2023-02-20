Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha celebrates her birthday; Nysa Devgn, Aryan Khan attend

The event was attended by many known faces from the Hindi film industry

On Sunday, Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha Pednekar celebrated her birthday with a bash in Mumbai which turned out to be a star-studded affair. The event was attended by many known faces from the Hindi film industry including Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn, among others. Bhumi and Samiksha also posed for the paparazzi outside the venue. Glimpses from the party were shared on social media by a paparazzi handle.

Also read: Kajol goes ‘If you are trolled, you are famous’ after daughter Nysa gets ridiculed online

Samiksha was seen wearing a black crop top with black pants while Bhumi donned a nude-tone off-shoulder top with matching pants. Bhumi also sported a statement neckpiece. Nysa arrived at the party dressed in blue jeans and an orange crop top. Aryan chose an all-black outfit for the event. Samiksha is an enterpenuer.

Many fans took to the comment section of a video from the party on Instagram to share their reactions. A user wrote, “Sister is more beautiful. Both look like twins.” Many fans also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments.

According to sources, Bhumi, Nysa, and Aryan are frequently seen at the same parties in Mumbai. Suhana Khan and other star kids including Khushi Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan occasionally join them. Janhvi Kapoor has also been seen at these events.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar: 'I'm a diehard lover of makeup, it is therapy for me'

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the 2022 comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The film was bankrolled by Karan Johar and was directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was released on Disney+Hotstar on December 12. The actress has an array of upcoming projects like Bheed, Bhakshak and The Lady Killer, which also stars Arjun Kapoor.