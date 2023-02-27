Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes 13 years in films; Rahul Ravindran shares a 14-year-old throwback pic

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes 13 years in the Indian film industry today. On the occasion, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt note, reflecting on her career and life. She posted a picture of a bouquet of colourful flowers gifted to her by Raj & DK on her handle, writing, “The older I get… the farther I go… I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection… and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me… don’t anymore.Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you. (sic)”

Many fans also took to social media to share their favourite scenes featuring the actress. Telugu actor Rahul Ravindran took to his Twitter to share a 14-year-old throwback picture of Samantha. The picture was clicked by Rahul’s photographer brother. He captioned the post, “Look at this photo I found… @Rohit_Ravindran clicked it 14 years back on our terrace Congratulations on 13 years Sammy… here’s to many more decades.”

Soon after the actor’s post, many fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the image. A Fan wrote, “Thank you for everything. This is a special picture.” Another fan said, “You are the best. Thank you Rahul garu. With all our blessings and love, Sam will rise even more stronger.” “This two!! What a beautiful bond,” read a comment.

Samantha made her film debut with the 2010 Telugu-language romantic drama, Ye Maaya Chesave, with Naga Chaitanya. She was last seen in the 2022 action thriller film, Yashoda, which turned out to be a success at the box office. She will next be seen in the upcoming film, Shaakuntalam, which has been directed by Gunasekhar. Samantha will also star in the Indian version of the Amazon Prime Video show, Citadel, with Varun Dhawan.