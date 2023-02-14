Samantha Prabhu spotted at Palani Murugan temple, climbs 600 steps to offer prayers [SEE PIC]

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who just started filming her upcoming web series Citadel, was sighted at a temple. On February 13, the actress climbed 600 steps to the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu. She then prayed there alongside her crew.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all smiles as they pose with Shiamak Davar in this old UNSEEN image

Images of Samantha ascending the steps and lighting a camphor diya have been doing rounds on the internet. The actress was seen wearing a grey scarf in addition to her traditional white suit in the images. Samantha started filming for the Raj and DK-directed web series, Citadel, last month. Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the series along with her. The show is an Indian adaptation of the upcoming American sci-fi drama television series of the same name, which stars Priyanka Chopra as one of the lead characters.

Also read: Virat-Anushka and Athiya-KL Rahul leave for Udaipur to attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's vow renewal ceremony

Samantha has been in the news for the last few months, as she has been undergoing treatment for Myositis, an auto-immune disorder that causes muscle pains. Sharing her experience, the actress took to Instagram last year and wrote, “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you... THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

On the professional front, the actress is gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam on April 14.