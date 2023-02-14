Katrina Kaif joins Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli for a fun Galentine's Day game; admits to checking her partner’s phone

As part of Galentine's Day 2023 celebrations, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif sat down with her pals Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli to play a fun game. The actress has not yet shared her plans for Valentine's Day. A video of them playing the ‘never have I ever’ game and eating cake after each confession was posted on the Instagram page of Katrina's cosmetics company, Kay Beauty.

The handle captioned the post, “Join us to witness @KatrinaKaif @Karishmakohli and @MiniMathur play ‘Never Have I Ever’.Major Gal time! Beans will be spilled, secrets will be out & friendships will be celebrated.”

As the trio faced the first question which was ‘never have I ever stooped through my significant other’s phone’, Katrina shared that she has done it. On this, Mini said, “Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) change your password.” Katrina cut her short and added, “No, I have done it in my less wiser days. Now that I am more wise, I will never, never, ever, ever do it again. Even if someone opens the phone and keeps it beside me, I will not look.”

The actress then goes on to eat a spoonful of cake along with her answer. Mini, who is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, doesn't eat the cake but makes a promise along with Katrina that she too would not do it again.

In the clip, Katrina also admitted that she has faked an injury to get out of something. She claimed that she used a foot injury as a justification for missing filming for her 2009 movie New York. Mini also admitted that she frequently uses such excuses to obtain excess baggage or avoid carrying her hand luggage at airports.

The three celebrities also admitted to Googling themselves. Katrina grilled Mini for sliding into someone’s messages on Instagram despite being married as they discussed the topic. Mini added that she slid into George Clooney's DMs on the social media platform.

In the video, Katrina also admitted to crying in a public restroom. In response to a query, Katrina replied, “A few Diwali parties.” On the work front, Katrina will appear in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film, Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is scheduled to be released towards the end of this year. She also has Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in her kitty.