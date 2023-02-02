Vicky Kaushal opens up on his marriage to Katrina Kaif; says he is ‘not a perfect’ husband

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal opened up about his life after his marriage to actress Katrina Kaif in a recent interview, saying that he thinks ‘he is not a perfect husband’. Talking about the actress, Vicky said that he loves Katrina and added that ‘a person in love is always the best version of themselves.’ He added that he ‘tries to be the best version of a husband he can be.’

The Bollywood couple tied the knot in December 2021 in Rajasthan and since then they have been serving couple goals. They are also frequently spotted in Mumbai, going to events together. They are yet to collaborate on a film but the couple appeared together for an advertisement. Speaking about Katrina, Vicky said in the interview that he has ‘learned so much more’ after the marriage than he learned while he was single. The response came after the actor was asked about his ‘ideal man’ image in the interview.

“I’m not perfect in any way. Not as a husband, a son, a friend or an actor. I think that’s the ongoing quest and the process of reaching that is, I think, where I’ve always wanted to be. Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel you’re reaching there but you’re never quite there. So, I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can,” Vicky said.

He added, “You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person.”

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in the 2022 comedy thriller film, Govinda Naam Mera, with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will next appear as the lead in the Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic, Sam Bahadur, which is scheduled for a December 2023 release.