Anushka Sharma shows how Vamika is Virat Kohli’s little princess as latter gives her a piggyback ride

During their journey to Rishikesh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went on a trek with their daughter Vamika Kohli. The pair had previously paid a visit to an ashram in a town in Uttarakhand. On Wednesday, Anushka posted a number of images of her cricketer-husband and daughter from their most recent outing on her Instagram handle.

In some of the pictures Anushka shared, Virat was seen carrying their little daughter on his shoulders as they ascended a hill. Anushka also posted a cute snap of Virat and Vamika standing on rocks and having fun with water next to a creek. Anushka captioned the post, “There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top.”

In the comments section of the post, Virat dropped a heart emoji. The actor also shared images of the houses, animals, and flowers they saw in the mountains. For the family trek, Virat and Vamika were both dressed in winter attire. Many fans also took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. A user wrote, “You guys are awesome; showing the real and beautiful India to your children is the best thing.” “Just virushmika things,” commented another fan.

Virat and Anushka flew to Rishikesh ahead of India's test series against Australia. Earlier, pictures of Virat and Anushka visiting Swami Dayanand Giri's ashram to seek blessings were posted online. Additionally, the couple had planned a holy feast called a ‘bhandara’ in Rishikesh for 100 saints.

Anushka recently posted a picture of herself wearing only black as she sat by a river and concentrated on a rock while surrounded by mountains. She captioned the image, “Can't you see, it's all perfect! - Neem Karoli Baba.”

After visiting an ashram in Vrindavan to seek blessings with their daughter Vamika, Virat and Anushka travelled to Rishikesh. Anushka will next be seen in the upcoming film, Chakda Xpress, a sports biography about cricketer Jhulan Goswami.