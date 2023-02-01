Biker jacket clad-Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan in Indian installment of Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was in the news of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam's trailer release, is all set to star in the Indian instalment of Russo Brothers' Citadel. The Telugu actress will be co-starring Varun Dhawan in the spy thriller series to be helmed by creator duo Raj and DK

Samantha shared a photo online to share the news a month after Russo Brothers confirmed that they will be bringing an Indian version of the Citadel universe with Varun as the lead. In the first look poster, The Family Man actress looks feisty.

She is seen rocking a brown leather jacket with a plunging neckline and glasses that take you back to the 80s. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, "The mission is on… we have started rolling for the Indian instalment of Citadel."

Sometime back, rumour mills had claimed that Samantha has been replaced from the series due to her health condition. Last year, she announced that she is seeking treatment for an autoimmune ailment called Myositis and thus taking it slow.

While Samantha plays the female lead in the Indian instalment of Citaldel, Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the American version alongside Richard Madden of Games of Thrones fame.