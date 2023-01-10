This is how Samatha Ruth Prabhu replied to the tweet claiming she “lost her charm and glow” after myositis diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming historic drama Shaakuntalam, has responded to a tweet claiming that she “lost her charm and glow” after she was diagnosed with myositis.

A verified Twitter handle posted a picture of the actress from the trailer launch event of Shaakuntalam on January 9 and wrote, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again.”

Samantha, who was seen wearing a simple and understated off-white sari and spectacles in the photo, replied on January 10 to the tweet saying, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.” Netizens have commended the actress’ response and showered love on her on the micro-blogging platform with tweets and comments.

Samantha was diagnosed with a rare condition called myositis in October, which reportedly weakens muscles and causes chronic inflammation.

Rumours that the actress is taking a long break from work have also been making their rounds. However, she dismissed the rumours and announced last week that she was back at work.

On Monday, Samantha attended the trailer launch of the Telugu mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. The actress reportedly got emotional during the event over the immense support she received from the unit. She was quoted as saying by media sources, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won't change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back.”

Talking about the effort she put in for Shaakuntalam, Samantha had opened up earlier on Instagram and said that the toughest part of her shoot was maintaining grace and posture. “The toughest part of Shaakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running... even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing. Had to take training sessions for it!” she wrote in the caption.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is based on the popular play by Kalidasa. Samantha will play the role of Shakuntala while Dev Mohan will be seen as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on February 17.

Samantha, who made her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2, will also feature in the Indian Prime Video original of Citadel, according to reports.