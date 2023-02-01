Kareena Kapoor hosts birthday bash for BFF Amrita Arora; AP Dhillon, Malaika Arora and others attend

KareAmrita and Kareena have been friends for a very long timeena shared some inside photos from the party on her Instagram Stories

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor recently hosted a cosy birthday bash for her friend and actress Amrita Arora at her house. The actress decorated her new Mumbai house with balloons and flowers for the party. The bash was attended by Kareena’s close friends, as well as the Punjabi rapper-singer AP Dhillon.

For the party, Kareena wore a black tank top with a large cross around her neck. Amrita was dressed in all-black. and Malaika Arora, her older sister, was spotted wearing a black blouse with sheer accents and a pair of beige leggings. Actor Arjun Kapoor was also seen arriving at the event

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena's older sister, was spotted outside her house wearing a red printed dress while AP Dhillon was seen donning a white silk shirt. The party was also attended by the likes of Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Dolly Sidhwani.

Kareena shared some inside photos from the party on her Instagram Stories as well. In one of the snaps, Amrita was seen kissing Mallika Bhat on the cheek. Malaika, Amrita, and Kareena also posed for a photo smiling alongside AP Dhillon, who was trying to cover his lips with his hand. Ritesh was seen in the background of the image. “Ritesh Sidhwani stop photobombing,” Kareena wrote along with the click.

Amrita also posted some images of Kareena's house on her Instagram along with a video showing how her BFF decorated the patio. Amrita and Kareena have been friends for a very long time. She was even a guest on her programme, What Women Want. In an interview earlier, Kareena had opened up on her friend group, saying, “Lolo (Karisma) is most shy, and I would say Malaika is the most adventurous. She is quite fearless. Ammu and me, we are only interested in wine and pasta! (laughs) Lolo is the shy prude, and she has always been that type of person.”

Kareena was last seen in the 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan. She currently has a number of projects scheduled. She will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller film. Her movie, The Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, will shortly start production, according to reports.