His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo’: Bengaluru-based comedian Aiyyo Shraddha on meeting PM Modi at Aero India 2023

Shraddha Jain, an Instagram influencer whose humorous take on layoffs in the IT industry recently went viral, shared a photo of one of her proudest life moments: meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shraddha, better known online as Aiyyo Shraddha, claimed that PM Modi greeting her with "Aiyyo" surprised her when she met him on Sunday. She resides in Bengaluru and has around 6.9 million Instagram followers. She frequently shares films on topics affecting a variety of issues, and social media followers laud her for doing so.

Taking to Instagram, she shared, "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’ I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @narendramodi ji!"

Ms. Jain can be seen standing next to PM Modi in the accompanying picture. She can be seen in another image with Kannada actors Rishabh Shetty and Yash as they pose for pictures with the Prime Minister. The picture earned approximately 75,000 likes in an hour. Many of them expressed their gratitude to the content creator for their success.

Talking to a media agency about her experience, she said, "We shook hands as I entered the room and he said, "Aiyyo" - prefix to my social media handle... He told us how proud he was about the way South Indian film industry has showcased the beauty of our country."

Some people requested that she record a video detailing the preparations she made at home before seeing the prime minister. She released a now-viral humorous video about the recent mass layoffs on Instagram last month, and many — including businessman Harsh Goenka — reshared it.

