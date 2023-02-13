[PICS] Best moments from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's star-studded Mumbai reception 

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married earlier this month and on February 12, they hosted a reception in Mumbai. The newlyweds invited their friends and contemporaries from the industry and calling it a glamorous affair would be an understatement.

The likes of Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan and other B-town natives attended the reception looking their absolute best.

While celebs and their bling-loaded outfits were the highlights of the event, there were some moments at the reception that was simply aww-worthy. In one of the photos now going viral, Kiara and Sid can be seen posing with their families.

There is another star-studded photo with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur which is doing rounds on the internet.

In another click, we see Kiara and Sid greet Kajol and Ajay Devgn at the entrance. The newlywed also posed for a photo with Anupam Kher which the senior actor shared on his Instagram handle. The duo also posed with the paps and the sweet moment is trending on Twitter.

Take a look at clicks here:

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani also attended the bash with his wife Shloka Mehta. For the unversed, the Ambanis have been closely knitted with Kiara's family and Isha Ambani was one of her bridesmaids at the Jaisalmer wedding.

Speaking of the wedding, it was an intimate affair where Kiara and Sidharth invited only their closest friends and family members. The three-day-long festivity was hosted at sunset at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora and Shahid Kapoor.