Ahead of their Mumbai reception, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra spotted in their traditional best [SEE VIDEO]

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the newlywed couple, have returned to Mumbai following a week of wedding celebrations in Jaisalmer and Delhi. The couple, who were dressed in traditional attire, were seen arriving at the Kalina Airport carrying a number of sweet boxes for the waiting paparazzi. When the paparazzi congratulated the pair, the couple was heard saying, "Thank you, guys," as they handed the boxes. Sidharth wore a simple, white kurta, while Kiara went with a yellow salwar suit. Sidharth was spotted imitating their wedding stance, in which they lowered their heads and said "namaste" to the paparazzi.

The pair got married on February 7 in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer after years of speculation surrounding their union. Bollywood stars Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput were among the well-known guests at the wedding.

The couple held a small wedding reception at The Leela Palace in Delhi on February 9. They dressed simply and were spotted taking pictures with the guests at the reception. On February 12, Sidharth and Kiara will throw a different reception in Mumbai. The event is anticipated to draw popular Bollywood personalities.

