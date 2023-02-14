Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all smiles as they pose with Shiamak Davar in this old UNSEEN image

If Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s on-screen camaraderie in Pathaan wasn't enough, a new unseen image of the two has surfaced online. The snap which was first posted by choreographer Shiamak Davar, shows the two Khans together, smiling during a rehearsal. Shiamak, who has worked with both, lauded Shah Rukh's most recent film, Pathaan in the caption of the post, which marked the actors' on-screen reunion.

In the picture, Shiamak was sitting with Shah Rukh and Salman. The image appears to have been taken during a show or event rehearsal. The old photograph made fans nostalgic since the two stars appeared younger. Salman donned a grey t-shirt and denim pants, in contrast to Shah Rukh's ensemble of a grey shirt, baggy leggings, and a bandana.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Shiamak wrote, “It’s truly amazing to meet the two biggest superstars of Bollywood. I remember when @iamsrk launched me for Dil Toh Pagal Hai, for which I’m truly and eternally grateful to this day, and now seeing him absolutely slay it on the big screen with Pathaan. And how can we forget about the other megastar in the room, @beingsalmankhan who adds absolute value and entertainment with his alluring presence. Wishing these two legends all the best for their future endeavours.”

Many fans took to the comment section to share their reactions to the image. A user said, “How awesome 3 legends together. Would love to seeing them working together.” Another fan wrote, “Indeed they are only superstars.” “3 legends in one frame,” commented a fan.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 film, Pathaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The Siddharth Anand-helmed film, which was produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, was a success at the box office.

With his special appearance in the film, Salman provided fans with nothing less than a delightful surprise. The post-credit segment also included a special scene featuring the stars. On the topic of working with Shah Rukh in Pathaan, Salman said in an interview, “For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I'm glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF's Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I'm aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I'm happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again.”