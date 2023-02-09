Shah Rukh Khan follows Deepika Padukone’s skin routine; says ‘I hope Gauri still recognises me’

Indian actress Deepika Padukone shared a video on Instagram today featuring her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The celebrities were seen trying a range of products from Deepika's cosmetic brand 82E before going for a special media interaction session for Pathaan, in the post. The video opened with Deepika introducing the Raees actor to the viewers. They both were seen in a bathroom donning white t-shirts. The actress had her hair tied in a bun while Shah Rukh wore a blue watch, a beaded necklace and several bracelets.

Deepika captioned the post, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skincare routine together was a whole other level of fun! Check it Out!”

The video started with Deepika using a cleanser, then she moved on to use a toner, followed by moisturiser and sunscreen. Shah Rukh was seen following every step of the actress. Deepika said in the video that the actor’s daughter, Suhana, would be extremely happy to see him following a skincare routine once in his life. Shah Rukh said that after using the cleanser, he felt, ‘freshy fresh.’

After the entire process was over, Shah Rukh said, “Aisa na ho Gauri kahe koi aur aagaya ghar ke andar (I hope Gauri still recognises me).” Deepika replied to this saying that his family would be happy seeing him caring for his skin. As the clip came to an end, the actor jokingly said that he would now teach Deepika how to change clothes.

Many fans of the actors, took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the video. A user commented, “My heart can’t handle this.” Another fan said, “Cutest thing on the internet today.” “I swear this man is 57 years old,” said another user.