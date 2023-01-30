Shah Rukh Khan sends out love after Pathaan success, strikes signature pose outside Mannat

With his comeback after four long years in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has set the record for the highest Bollywood opening worldwide. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh in the lead role as an exiled RAW agent plotting to take down a former RAW agent-turned-leader of a private terror organisation.

The action drama also sees Deepika Padukone in a powerful avatar and within the first four days of its release, it has managed to collect INR 429 crore worldwide. Now, Shah Rukh is celebrating the box-office success of Pathaan with his fans.

Last night (January 30), the actor stepped out of Mannat and thanked his fans with folded hands. It was his first public appearance after the movie's release and he even struck his signature open-hands pose, leaving the crowd cheering.

Several videos of Shah Rukh from the night are doing rounds on the internet. He shared one of the clips on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par… Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved. pic.twitter.com/ivfpK07Vus — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 29, 2023

Other than Shah Rukh, Deepika also made her first public appearance post the film's release. She was spotted at the Gaiety Galaxy cinema on Sunday to witness the response of the audience to Pathaan. Deepika hid her face under a mask and cap to avoid meeting the fans.