Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan breaks Bollywood’s dry spell at box office; collects INR 57 crores on opening day

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham collected a total of INR 57 crores on its opening day in all languages, according to sources. The Siddharth Anand-directed movie, which debuted on 8000 screens worldwide on January 25, was also released in Tamil and Telugu.

The movie's production company, Yash Raj Films, revealed that the Hindi version's nett earnings were INR 55 crores, while the dubbed versions added an extra INR 2 crores to the total, bringing it to INR 57 crores.

“It is a historic day for Indian cinema and we are humbled to see the love and appreciation that is flowing for Pathaan globally. For Pathaan to shatter records in this fashion on a non-holiday, just proves that the theatrical business is here to stay, provided we make films that entice people to come to the cinemas to witness a never seen before experience that entertains them thoroughly,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, in a statement,

He added, “We, at YRF, are thrilled with the start that the film has got across India and we are hopeful that Pathaan brings joy to cine-goers globally in the days to come! Pathaan is the fourth film of our YRF Spy Universe and we are thrilled that we have been able to elevate the cinematic experience of audiences with each film from this franchise. We humbly share this moment with all the stakeholders of the film who have given their blood, sweat and tears to give people a movie-going experience like never before.”

According to reports, trade analysts had forecasted an INR 35–40 crore opening for the movie, but the collections have surpassed their predictions. Additionally, according to their early projections, the domestic first-weekend gross is predicted to be between INR 150 and 200 crores. Pathaan, surpassed Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, which debuted with INR 50 crore, to become the Hindi language film with the highest collections on day one.

Pathaan has received a fantastic reception from movie theatres all around the nation. Several footages of people dancing and cheering inside movie theatres have also surfaced online.