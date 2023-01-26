Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and more watch Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was released in theatres on January 25. Not only SRK fans, but Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Bhumika Chawla, and many others saw the film on its opening day. Many celebrities attended the Pathaan special screening on Wednesday, including Sussanne Khan, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika, John, Vaibhavi Merchant, and Vidyut Jammwal. Many videos and images of the celebs going for the film were posted on social media by paparazzi accounts.

Vidyut arrived at the screening with his partner, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The actor, regarded as one of Bollywood's best action heroes told paparazzi as he entered the venue, “Duniya ke sabse bade action superstar ko dekhne ja raha hoon (I am going to watch the world's biggest action superstar).” Nandita also shared a slew of photos from the screening on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Pathaan! What a film! Gauri, Shah Rukh... congratulations!”

Deepika and Ranveer Singh were seen arriving at the screening. The couple was dressed in matching black outfits. Ranveer wore black sunglasses as well. Rani Mukerji also attended the special screening. She posed for a group photo with Gauri, Sussanne, and their friends and stars of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey.

Hrithik Roshan was seen with his son earlier in the day at a Mumbai theatre to watch Pathaan. Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik's cousin and aspiring actress, had also joined them. The film was also seen in a theatre by filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha watched the action entertainer too at a theatre. Patralekha told the paparazzi after seeing the film, “Amazing. I really enjoyed it, and the music was fantastic.”

On Wednesday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap saw Pathaan in a theatre and told media sources in Hindi, “It is a very special film for us all, Shah Rukh has come back on the big screen...” After Shah Rukh returned with Pathaan, fans cheered, danced, and threw confetti in and outside halls to celebrate the actor's first film in a lead role in four years.