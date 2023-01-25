Inside Pathaan special screening: Shah Rukh Khan poses for pictures; Vaibhavi Merchant grooves to Besharam Rang

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan was released in theatres on January 25. The producers held a private screening of the eagerly anticipated movie on Tuesday at the Yash Raj studios in Mumbai. Along with Shah Rukh, his co-actors in the film Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also spotted at the screening.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Ajay Devgn ‘pillar of support’ as latter cheers for Pathaan release

It was attended by popular faces from the Hindi film industry including choreographers Vaibhavi Merchant and Bosco Martis, actor Rani Mukerji, and John's wife, Priya Runchal. Shah Rukh's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, and director Siddharth Anand were also spotted at the event. Many pictures and videos of the cast and crew celebrating the release of Pathaan were posted on social media by paparazzi and fan pages.

Shah Rukh, John, and director Siddharth Anand were all seen wearing black in inside images from the screening. For the event, Deepika wore an all-beige dress and posed for pictures inside the theatre. At the exclusive show, Shah Rukh also posed for a photo with the actor Ekta Kaul. The actress shared the image on her Instagram handle, writing, “Sums it all!”

On Tuesday, actor Shaji Choudhary shared several images and videos from the Pathaan screening on Instagram. In a video shared by him, Bosco Martis and Vaibhavi performed to the Pathaan song, Besharam Rang. People cheered for the choreographers as they danced on the floor. Besharam Rang was choreographed by Vaibhavi, and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the film's title song, was choreographed by Bosco.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Meezaan Jafri in an UNSEEN pic

Social media users posted videos of Rani and Gauri arriving at the screening. John's wife Priya, who is infrequently seen at public events, was seen coming to the screening with the actor. Deepika also posted a photo of a dessert platter with the following caption scrawled in chocolate sauce, “Good luck for Pathaan.”