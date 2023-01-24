Shah Rukh Khan calls Ajay Devgn ‘pillar of support’ as latter cheers for Pathaan release

The much-awaited film Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, has witnessed record-breaking advance bookings at the box office, stated reports. Shah Rukh's co-stars and professional acquaintances are wishing him luck for the film along with his fans. Shah Rukh recently participated in a ‘Ask Me Anything’ Twitter chat with his followers.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Meezaan Jafri in an UNSEEN pic

Expressing his gratitude for the love received, Shah Rukh wrote, “A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun.”

A big hug to all for making #Pathaan so loved. Those who danced, put up cut outs, bought out halls, all fan clubs, made t shirts, prayed, helped to ease issues & made it a festival. It’s good to be in theatres, feels like home. A quick #AskSRK for fun. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Recently, Ajay Devgn expressed his happiness about the record-breaking advance booking of Pathaan during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Bholaa. The actor also wished for the film to be a huge box-office success. A video of this was posted by a fan of SRK, along with the question, “Sir Ajay Devgn is very happy with the advance booking of pathaan !! Any words about him? His film #BholaaTeaser2 released today!! #AskSRK (sic)”

Also read: Suhana Khan exudes glam in label Sol Angelann, Shah Rukh Khan's reaction is every brown dad ever

Shah Rukh responded to this by writing, “Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent.”

Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent. https://t.co/gbDD1Zc2rm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, apart from SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will play the main characters in Pathaan. The film will hit the theatres on January 25. On the other hand, Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Tabu plays the lead in the film.