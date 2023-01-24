Suhana Khan exudes glam in label Sol Angelann, Shah Rukh Khan's reaction is every brown dad ever

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently attended the opening of the Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Palm Jumeriah, Dubai. She joined her mommy Gauri Khan, BFF Shanaya Kapoor and other Bollywood biggies at the event. In one of the photos, Suhana was seen posing with Kendal Jenner of Keeping Up With Kardashian fame.

Suhana picked a glamorous piece from the Russian luxury label Sol Angelann. She paired her baby pink dress with dangling diamond earpieces and rounded the look with centre-parted hair. The star kid shared photos from the night on her Instagram handle and while the likes of Ananya Panday obsessed over her look, Shah Rukh Khan's comment took the cake.

The Pathaan actor wrote, "Too elegant baby….so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!" Seems like brown dads can never miss an opportunity to remind you how "homeless" you look at home, right?

Take a look at the post here:

Speaking of the event, it witnessed a special performance by internationally renowned artist Beyoncé.

Coming to Suhana Khan, the star kid is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies co-starring Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The live-action musical film is Bollywood's first adaptation of the popular comic Archies and it is being produced under the Tiger Baby banner.