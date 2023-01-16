[PIC] Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable photo with ‘Pathaan’ crew goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of four years with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film which has been produced by Yash Raj Films also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles and is all set for a January 25 release. According to reports, the advance booking for the movie has already started and is receiving good response from the audiences.

Ahead of the film’s release, a picture of Shah Rukh with the crew of Pathaan is going viral on social media platforms. A crew member took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a snap featuring the actor. In the image, the crew can be seen lifting up Shah Rukh as they all posed for the camera. The actor can be seen smiling in the picture and having a good time.

The crew member captioned the post, “Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye” JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! (Why and how he got this name, to know wait for it a little. We will meet Pathaan soon) 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS !”

Many fans of the actor took to the comment section of the post to react to the image. A user commented, “This is so cute.” Another fan said, “Please please more photos.” “King of heart (heart emoji),” commented a fan. “Happiness is... SRK smile. thanks #Pathaan team by making our man SO HAPPY!!!!” wrote another user.

Shah Rukh was in Dubai on Saturday to attend the launch of the Pathaan trailer in the city. The trailer was played on Burj Khalifa. Many fans had gathered to see him and according to reports, they could also be seen dancing along to his songs. Shah Rukh also performed the hook step of the track Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film. The actor also delivered some dialogue from the film at the event.