Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose with Meezaan Jafri in an UNSEEN pic

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Pathaan, is all set to hit the screens on January 25. Before the movie’s release, Indian actor Meezaan Jafri took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a picture of him with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan from an undisclosed event. In the snap, all three were seen posing from the camera and the rare image garnered a lot of comments from their fans, who called the two popular artistes, ‘best actors’ and ‘legendary.’

Also read: Subhash Ghai hosts star-studded birthday bash; Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan attend

In the image, Salman looked sharp wearing a blue shirt and a green pastel coat. He finished the appearance with a pair of black pointed shoes. Shah Rukh was seen donning black pyjamas, a kurta, and black shoes. He wore a black stole around his neck as well. Meezaan also wore a black outfit in the picture. He captioned the post, “#PATHAAN in theatre’s tomorrow (fire emoji).”

Many fans took to the comment section to share their reaction to the picture. A user wrote, “When Tiger met Pathaan.” Another fan commented, “Whaaat, now that's an awesome pic!” “Whaaat, now that's an awesome pic!” commented a user. Another fan said, “Aaag laga dene waala picture (This picture will set the stage on fire)”

Shah Rukh is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of four years with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The film which has been produced by Yash Raj Films also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. According to reports, Salman is set to make a cameo appearance in the film.

Also read: Suhana Khan exudes glam in label Sol Angelann, Shah Rukh Khan's reaction is every brown dad ever

During an Instagram live session, Shah Rukh opened up about working with Salman, saying, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and a brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together, apart from one (Karan Arjun), which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film (sic).”